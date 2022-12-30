magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to the big stories in October 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
October 1
Ten houses change hands during past two weeks
Motorcycle wreck near Taylor kills driver
October 4
Magnolia Housing Authority gets $250,000 for security camera installation
Rosston ATV wreck takes life of driver
October 5
Columbia County employment rises by almost 1 percent
Lockheed Martin opens new missile production facility in Camden
Magnolia School Board contemplates IT outsourcing
October 6
Firefighters respond to West Columbia warehouse
October 8
Camden Fairview’s 29 straight points unravel Magnolia
October 10
HIMARS “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
October 13
Final suspect in Magnolia meth distribution ring gets federal sentence
October 14
Southern Arkansas University president details 15 percent enrollment increase
October 16
State won’t seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
October 17
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Former sheriff’s clerk makes first court appearance
October 18
Magnolia’s first freeze of the season coming tonight
October 19
Ed Choate, Dr. Daniel Kyle, Allison Schultz are SAU College of Business honorees
Koppers buys railroad crosstie make Gross & Janes
Six home solar panel installations among August projects
October 20
Albemarle gets $150 million federal gift for North Carolina lithium development
October21
Lefty’s on the Square: Christy Ouei’s take on a 30s-era speakeasy
October 22
Magnolia drops third straight football conference game
October 24
Domestic violence continues to plague Southwest Arkansas
October 26
State Department Oks $450 million Raytheon missile sale to Japan
October 28
Myers receives three-year sentence in child battering case
October 29
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Standard Lithium now says many production plants possible in region