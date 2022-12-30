October

magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.

Today’s article links to the big stories in October 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.

October 1

Ten houses change hands during past two weeks

Motorcycle wreck near Taylor kills driver

October 4

Magnolia Housing Authority gets $250,000 for security camera installation

Rosston ATV wreck takes life of driver

October 5

Columbia County employment rises by almost 1 percent

Lockheed Martin opens new missile production facility in Camden

Magnolia School Board contemplates IT outsourcing

October 6

Firefighters respond to West Columbia warehouse

October 8

Camden Fairview’s 29 straight points unravel Magnolia

October 10

HIMARS “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

October 13

Final suspect in Magnolia meth distribution ring gets federal sentence

October 14

Southern Arkansas University president details 15 percent enrollment increase

October 16

State won’t seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

October 17

Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus

Former sheriff’s clerk makes first court appearance

October 18

Magnolia’s first freeze of the season coming tonight

October 19

Ed Choate, Dr. Daniel Kyle, Allison Schultz are SAU College of Business honorees

Koppers buys railroad crosstie make Gross & Janes

Six home solar panel installations among August projects

October 20

Albemarle gets $150 million federal gift for North Carolina lithium development

October21

Lefty’s on the Square: Christy Ouei’s take on a 30s-era speakeasy

October 22

Magnolia drops third straight football conference game

October 24

Domestic violence continues to plague Southwest Arkansas

October 26

State Department Oks $450 million Raytheon missile sale to Japan

October 28

Myers receives three-year sentence in child battering case

October 29

Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank

Standard Lithium now says many production plants possible in region

 

