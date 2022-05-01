Caleb A. Hoss, 25, of Stephens was killed in a one-vehicle wreck near McNeil about 2:09 p.m. Sunday.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Hoss was driving a 2005 model Dodge Ram north on U.S. 79 near the Arkansas 98 intersection. The truck left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
Hoss died at the scene. His body was released to Lewis Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Jordan Drake investigated the wreck.
This was the first fatal motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County during 2022. There were seven vehicle-related deaths in the county during 2021.