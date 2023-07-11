A flood watch has been issued for Columbia County and many neighboring counties and parishes.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the watch is in effect from midnight Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The public should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 4.85 inches of rain since last Thursday, and 39.05 inches since January 1.
Affected South Arkansas counties in addition to Columbia are Miller, Hempstead, Nevada, Lafayette and Union. Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne and Union parishes of Louisiana are included.
Some storms could produce strong wind gusts and hail. In addition, excessive, heavy rainfall could accompany the storms