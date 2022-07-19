Columbia County, with neighboring counties and parishes, is under an excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said dangerously hot conditions with feature high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 112.
Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas are affected.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Given forecast temperatures for Wednesday, another warning may be issued later Tuesday.
Dangerously hot conditions will continue across the area this week. Heat headlines will likely be needed for most of the workweek, including excessive heat warnings.