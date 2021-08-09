The Magnolia office of the state Department of Finance and Administration remained closed Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.
DFA spokesman Scott Hardin said the office will remain closed day-to-day until a decision is made to reopen it. Such a decision could come later Monday. The public will be advised of a reopening.
Hardin said that the Miller County Revenue Office in TexARKana was also closed Monday due to COVID-19.
Until the offices are reopened, Columbia and Miller county residents will have to travel to another state revenue office for in-person vehicle license tags and renewals, and new and renewed driver’s licenses.
A sign on the office door in Magnolia suggested taxpayers visit state revenue offices in Lewisville, Hope or Camden.
Hardin noted Friday that many trips may be avoided due to the Revenue Office-related services offered online.
Arkansans can complete services such as registering a vehicle, renewing vehicle registration, ordering a replacement driver's license, ordering a personalized license plate, transferring vehicle ownership and paying an account balance online.
“While many may assume a trip to the Revenue Office is required after the purchase of a new vehicle, that is not the case,” he said.