March 1
Cold temperatures will have positive impact against giant salvinia at Columbia and Erling.
March 2
Quorum Court approves grant application for library roof, approves fire department funds.
Standard Lithium touts conversion of El Dorado lithium chloride into practically pure lithium carbonate.
March 3
City of Magnolia and hospital board negotiating use of sales tax.
March 4
Many people and organizations lent a hand during the Great Winter Storm of 2021.
Magnolia wins 4A-1A State Swimming/Dive Meet.
Farm Bureau Federation hires SAU grad for district director post.
March 6
In one for the scorebooks, Magnolia holds off Monticello during Class 4 regional semi-final.
March 7
El Dorado doctor remodeling Magnolia building.
March 8
Deal may be pending in Columbia County negligent homicide case.
Baylee Kinnaird overall winner of Magnolia Middle School Science Fair.
March 9
Tyson Foods announces plans to vaccinate 24,000 Arkansas workers against COVID-19.
March 10
Taylor High art department receives Magnolia Charity League grant.
Magnolia School Board approves HVAC bid, considers theatre courses.
Columbia Christian’s Victoria Allison top female archer at state competition.
March 11
Chloe Kelley overall winner of Freshman Academy Science Fair.
March 12
Magnolia hires company to aid with retail development.
March 14
Morrilton denies Magnolia chance for third consecutive Class 4A basketball title.
Magnolia man dies in ATV wreck along County Road 30.
March 15
Driver dies when truck goes into Lake D’Arbonne.
March 16
A Waldo woman is working toward the creation of a community garden.
Viola 64, Nevada 56 in Class A boys semifinal.
March 18
About 5,000 Entergy customers in the Magnolia area lost electrical power for more than an hour, starting about 5:30 a.m.
March 19
Lafayette County arrests two people for meth-related charges.
South Arkansas Community College going to bat for new softball, baseball programs.
March 20
Ole’ urine bag up the leg trick contributes to nine-year prison term for Jason Savoie.
March 21
Southern Arkansas scores 29 runs in a doubleheader against East Central.
March 23
Magnolia mayor thinks 7% increase in sales tax revenue due to pandemic shoppers.
Magnolia police developing new HQ complex, firefighters await delivery of rescue truck.
Taco Bell sets $150,000 remodeling.
March 25
Amtrak announces plans to return the Texas Eagle to seven-day service through South Arkansas.
March 27
Emerson’s Malli Dooly becomes the newest Southern Arkansas University Mulerider.
El Dorado singer-songwriter Mary Heather Hickman’s debut single, “Treasure,” has been making country music playlists.
March 28
Governor appoints Laura Winning to Southern Arkansas University board.
Separate wrecks in Ouachita, Union counties kill two people.
March 30
Nathan Evers gets third five-year term on SAU Board of Trustees.
Shelly Malone state PE “Teacher of the Year.”
March 31
Lockheed Martin will whip up 16th batch of GMLRS for Army, Marines, others.
South Arkansas lithium produced with Canadian technology will be used by German firm to aid Chinese company selling batteries in Europe.