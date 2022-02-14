Forecasters have been speculating since late last week about a major storm system heading toward South Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. The situation is now becoming more clearly defined.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase once again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, ahead of a strong upper level storm system that will eject northeast across West Texas into Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the potential will exist for strong to severe thunderstorms across the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning, before cooler and drier conditions return in wake of a cold frontal passage Thursday.
It won’t be a repeat of the snow-producing storm system from the same time last year. In fact, daily highs through midweek will be around 70. Tonight’s low will be in the upper 30s, but lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s.
The weekend should be clear with highs in the lower 60s.