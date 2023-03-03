Odies Wilson IV, one of the four men charged with the shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith at Southern Arkansas University on August 11, 2020, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of murder.
Wilson, 23, received a total prison sentence of 60 years.
“I would just like to say I am sorry to the victims and to the victims’ families and it’s hard -- I cannot say it enough how sorry I am for what I’ve done,” Wilson said Thursday in Columbia County Circuit Court before Judge David Talley Jr.
“I pray about it every night and I pray for God to be with y’all, and I pray for God to be with me. I know that what I am going through is nothing compared to the pain I put you through.”
The shooting, described in an August 16, 2020 police affidavit as a drug deal gone wrong, happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Smith, 21, a senior engineering physics major, was killed and another SAU student, Lucas Sharp, was shot and injured. Sharp was in the passenger seat.
The affidavit did not identify the gunman but does list marijuana as the reason that two groups of men met early that Tuesday morning in the parking lot in front of Blanchard Hall on August 11, the first day of the 2020 fall semester.
Sharp, a 2022 SAU graduate, was in the courtroom Thursday to give a victim’s statement and to remember Smith, who he got to know in college and considered to be one of the best friends he ever had.
“There was not a person I met that knew Josh and had something bad to say,” Sharp said, reading from notes on his iPhone. “He was the kind of person who would light up every room he walked in no matter how dark it was. He would never let you have a bad day if he was around, because that's the kind of person he was.”
Wilson, of Little Rock, was initially charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, and battery first degree. The plea agreement gave Wilson a 40-year sentence for first-degree murder, 10 years for battery first degree, and 10 years for a firearm enhancement count on the murder charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Also charged with capital murder in the case are Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert, 23, and Quincy Isaiah Lewis, 22, both of Little Rock, and Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson, 22, of Vacherie, LA.
Tolbert and Lewis are half-brothers. Wilson, Tolbert, and Robinson were members of the SAU football team at the time of the crime. Lewis was not an SAU student. Their trial dates have not been set.
Theresa Ngantchie, Smith’s mother, asked Judge Talley if Smith’s Aunt,
Monica Butler, and his godmother, Linda Butler, could come up to the front to make statements about the loss of her son.
“Joshua Keshun Smith was my heart, my baby, my only child,” she read from the printed statement in her hand as she stood her hand slightly shaking as she tried to compose herself at the microphone in front of the official court reporter.
“Joshua was a smart, loving, kind, and respectful young man with his whole life ahead of him. But you chose to pick up a gun and end his life on earth and ruin yours in the process.”
Her statement continued as she said, “Joshua was so loved by me, the rest of my family and his friends. I need you Odies Wilson to know that you took a treasure from me … You took my bloodline … you stole from me! I will not be able to see Joshua graduate in the field of engineering that he worked so hard to obtain. Joshua was so excited about finishing those last nine hours to graduate in December. I will never be able to see my son get married and I will never have any grandchildren!”
Ngantchie finished her statement by describing her son’s love of God.
“But one thing you could not take is what I instilled in Joshua from the time he was a baby, and that was to love God! And Joshua did love and accept God as his Lord and Savior,” she read. “And because of this and my love for God I have no choice but to forgive you, whether you want it or not or whether you ask for it or not … because I choose to forgive you, not for you, but for my soul and my peace!”
“I miss my son every day and I will always be his mother and I will always be his mother and I will always love him. Young man, I hope you have a relationship with Jesus.”
Wilson, a former SAU student, was represented by both Rickey Hicks and Ron Davis of Little Rock. Capital murder cases mean the verdict can be the death penalty and so they require two attorneys because the verdict could be death.
The state had previously waived pursuing the death penalty in the case.
Hicks was in court for the delivery of the verdict.
Davis said on a phone interview on Friday this verdict was a good one for his client.
“It could have been the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole and this allowed us to save a young man’s life,” Davis said. “With all the evidence against him, I feel this is a just outcome considering what he was facing.”
Davis said Wilson’s plea of guilty does not mean he is saying he was the shooter. Because Wilson took a plea deal, the identity of who shot Smith has not been established in court.
“He pleaded guilty to reduce the charge to murder in the first degree,” Davis said. “He or an accomplice were guilty in causing the death of the young man. But this is not necessary saying he was the shooter. I don’t know if the other individuals will go to trial or what the other cases will be.”
Davis called the case that happened on the campus of SAU -- the first known murder on the campus in its history -- unfortunate.
“It is tragic and unfortunate,” Davis said. “It affected the lives of the victims and the defendants in the case and their families.”
In his comments about his dear friend, Sharp said he had asked the question about why he had survived and not his friend.
“I have had to live for the past two and a half years with the image of seeing my best friend’s life being taken from him right in front of me engraved in my mind, every day,” Sharp read from his phone. “There are nights when I don’t sleep, there are days when I just zone out and think about that night. No matter how far I’ve run from the memory of that night I can never outrun it. I've had many conversations with God asking, “Why not me instead?” After that night I fell into the deepest and darkest hole with no way of getting out, all the physical pain that I felt during that time did not compare to losing someone who meant so much to me. I didn’t care about life, I pushed the ones who loved me the most away the furthest, I felt nothing. I was numb. I will never escape the pain, that pain will be with me until I take my last breath.”
Sharp’s comments continued.
“But I will not let it define my life because that’s not what Josh would have wanted, so I’m going to live my life through him. You on the other hand will see the same four walls, sleep in the same thin bed, eat the same food, for a very long time and I hope during that time you think you did, you think about everyone you affected. I hope you never escape that guilt because when your time comes and it will, you will be judged for what you did. Josh will never be forgotten. You on the other hand are just another inmate now. Long live my Brother Joshua Smith.”
Originally scheduled for trial on January 10-22, 2022, Wilson’s trial was delayed due to Davis filing a mental evaluation with the Arkansas State Hospital to see if his client was fit for trial. This is common in capital murder cases.
When Monica Butler, Smith’s aunt, got up to give her witness statement during court Thursday, her message was not one of peace nor forgiveness.
“I finally get to see a murderer in person and you are going to reap what you sow,” she said bitterly.
Monica Butler was stopped before saying anything else by Talley and told that was enough.
However, Smith’s godmother, Linda Butler, had a broader message.
“I pray for you young man because no one sends their child to college to be killed, they are treasures,” she said. “And everyone talks about Black Lives Matter but until some are ready to stop and put the guns down, those are the first steps. Young man, I pray for you, but we will never forget.”
The three women clutched onto each other and comforted each other before going back to their seats on the front row of the courtroom. On Ngantchie’s neck was a pendant necklace with a picture of her son Smith, of Sparkman.
On the night of the homicide, SAU President Dr. Trey Berry sent an email calling the shooting a “tragic, isolated incident” that was being investigated by SAU and Magnolia police, and the Arkansas State Police.
“At approximately 12:31 a.m., the University Police Department reported three students who live off-campus came onto campus and met individuals not believed to be associated with the institution in the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Campus Community Center. After a brief encounter, shots were fired. SAU engineering student Joshua Keshun Smith lost his life during the incident, and another student was transported by ambulance to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition,” Berry’s statement said.
“This incident was not random, and at no time were other students, faculty, or staff endangered,” Berry said.
According to the August. 16, 2020 affidavit police filed for capital murder against Wilson, Smith drove to a parking lot of the campus and used his phone to communicate with the buyer on Snapchat. Sharp was in the front passenger seat. Alex Copeland, a student who was in the back seat of Smith’s car but who was not injured, gave police information about what happened that night.
“The unknown buyer was standing in the northern end of the parking lot and at one time told Smith, ‘I’m over here, see me waving?’ which Smith did and drove to this point in the lot. Copeland said the buyer got into the backseat driver's side of the car, inspected the marijuana for sale and then told Smith, “I didn’t bring my money because I was afraid you were going to rip me off, I just have to go get it.”
The buyer then got out of the car and another individual ran up to the driver’s side window and started shooting, striking Smith and Sharp. At this point, Smith placed the car into reverse and sped backward away from the shooter and buyer, the affidavit read. The car struck a light standard and stopped.
Copeland exited the vehicle, running toward the Brinson
Art Building. Sharp also exited the vehicle, but was stumbling and walking due to his injuries, in the same direction as Copeland, the report read.
Copeland called 911 to report what happened.
Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by County Coroner Randy Reed.