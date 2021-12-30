A round of severe weather will be possible from Friday evening into Saturday mainly across the Interstate 30 corridor into South Central Arkansas and North Louisiana along a frontal boundary.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said conditions are forecast to improve on Saturday afternoon with much colder temperatures expected.
Overnight lows on Sunday morning forecast to range from the teens across southeast Oklahoma to near freezing across north Louisiana.
Friday’s high will be near 75 with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will ring in the New Year with lows Friday night around 63. Saturday’s high will be near 72.
After the frontal passage, temperatures will plummet. The lows Saturday and Sunday nights will be around 25, with Sunday’s high near 41. Daytime highs will creep into the upper 50s.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for South Arkansas and North Louisiana.
Visibility will be one quarter-mile or less in dense fog.