Ouachita and Union counties saw declines in the number of active COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,049
Total Active Cases: 82, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,868
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,409
Total Active Cases: 15, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,363
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,461
Total Active Cases: 40, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,376
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,195
Total Active Cases: 75, down six since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,010
Total Deaths: 110
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,354
Total Active Cases: 124, down 21 since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,042
Total Deaths: 186
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, including all confirmed and probable cases: 923,512
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 453
Recovered cases: 900,759
Deaths: 11,861, no change since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 320
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 72
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14