Ouachita and Union counties saw declines in the number of active COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,049

Total Active Cases: 82, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,868

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,409

Total Active Cases: 15, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,363

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,461

Total Active Cases: 40, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,376

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,195

Total Active Cases: 75, down six since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,010

Total Deaths: 110

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,354

Total Active Cases: 124, down 21 since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,042

Total Deaths: 186

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, including all confirmed and probable cases: 923,512

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 453

Recovered cases: 900,759

Deaths: 11,861, no change since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 320

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 72

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14

