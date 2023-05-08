Jail repairs and other matters are on the agenda for the Columbia County Quorum Court.
Justices of the peace meet at 5 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at the Courthouse.
Justices will consider $275,000 to make repairs at the Justice and Detention Facility caused by a leaking roof. The proposal is to draw $10,000 from the county’s general supply budget, and the rest from the county’s capital outlay fund.
Other appropriations on the agenda:
A total of $6,459 to pay for part-time help in the County Treasurer’s office. This will provide for staffing when personnel are out due to meetings, illnesses and vacations.
An ordinance reimbursing the county’s American Rescue Plan fund for $25,170.63. The county used that amount from the fund to pay for justices of the peace and the county attorney who were required to attend Quorum Court meetings in 2021 – before learning that American Rescue Plan funds could not be used for that purpose. Money will be moved from county special projects funds to the American Rescue Plan fund.
An appropriation of $4,150 to buy a copying machine for the County Assessor.
Justices are also expected to acknowledge receipt of the county’s 2021 Arkansas Legislative Audit.
Reports will also be heard from the Quorum Court’s Jail, Building, Finance, Personnel, Solid Waste and Rescue Truck committees.