COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,963+6. Month ago: 2,564. Year ago: 291
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 171-2. Month ago: 74. Year ago: 30
Total recovered – 2,731+8. Month ago: 2,432. Year ago: 247
Total number dead – 61. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 14 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.29, up from 9.28
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.57, up from 13.55
Total positive PCR tests – 1,673+3
Total positive antigen tests – 1,527+3
Total negative PCR tests – 16,340+22
Total negative antigen tests – 9,729+5
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.8, up from 36.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.2, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, August 26
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 8 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 8 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 5 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 2 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 6 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
Total: 4 staff, 30 students.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 411
SAU total active cases – 35 students. 2-1 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 5+1
SAU current number in quarantine – 78+13
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 726+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 42+1
Total recovered – 672
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.2, down from 28.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.8, up from 8.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,090+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55-2
Total recovered – 1,006+3
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.8, up from 30.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.7, up from 14.4
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,064+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 123-2
Total recovered – 2,873+6
Total number dead – 68
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 47.6, up from 47.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.3, down from 10.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,839+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 199
Total recovered – 4,520+11
Total number dead – 118
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.8, up from 32.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.1, down from 9.4
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,108-2
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 202-16
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 72-11
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 53-2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 19,020, up from 18,865 total cases. 340.
Webster – 5,648, up from 5,632 total cases. 123 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,790, up from 1,768 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,367, up from 3,338 total cases. 90 deaths.