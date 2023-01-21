COVID-19 cases rose by eight in both Columbia and Union counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,678
Total Active Cases: 41. Up eight since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,533
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,457
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,730
Total Active Cases: 15. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,669
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,699
Total Active Cases: 37. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,540
Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,127
Total Active Cases: 47. Up eight since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,876
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:
993,713
Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 570. Up 172 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 976,018
Deaths: 12,781. Up seven since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 268. Down 33 since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 56. Down five since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. Down three since Thursday.