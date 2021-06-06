Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
10:45 p.m. Sunday update
KTVE-KARD, Monroe, LA authorities respond to drowning at Lillie Marbles Recreation Center. ... Multiple sources, Hail falls in many East Texas locations, heavy storms north of Texarkana. ... KARK 4 News, One dead, one hurt in Heber Springs boating accident. ... Multiple sources, A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday by a Green Forest police officer after he approached the officer with a knife. … El Dorado News-Times, Medical Center of South Arkansas’ medical staff votes “no confidence” in hospital’s leadership. … KATV News, Within the last month, there have been at least six child pornography arrests in Central Arkansas. … TxDOT Tyler, In Wood County, FM 1804 at the Sabine River is closed due to flooding. … Austin Kellerman, Invasive jumping worms spread through Tennessee. … NWS Little Rock, Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday morning for parts of Southwestern Arkansas. … Multiple sources, At least 10 people shot overnight in New Orleans in three separate shootings. … Texarkana Gazette, Texarkana received 13.45 inches of rain between May 1 and May 31. … KTRE News, Girl 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana. … Texarkana Gazette, $1 million donation from the late Neva McCormick leads to new animal shelter on Harrison Street. … Region 8 News, Blytheville opening new Police Department complex.
National/International:
National Hurricane Center, Monitoring low pressure system in southwestern Caribbean for development into depression. ... Associated Press, Two express trains collide in Pakistan, at least 25 dead. ... Multiple sources, This is the 77th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, a turning point in World War II. … Associated Press, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not vote for an overhaul of U.S. election law, virtually guaranteeing the failure of a Biden Administration priority. … Associated Press, Supreme Court asked to review whether women should register for military draft. … Politico, Donald Trump falsely insists at North Carolina rally that 2020 race was stolen. … Associated Press, Prince Harry and Meghan welcome baby daughter, Lilibet Diana. … Multiple sources, A federal judge has overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons. … Stars and Stripes, In one of the longest military convoys in history, a group of Marines drove 18 vehicles approximately 5,500 total miles. … Multiple sources, Air Force Two returned Sunday afternoon to Joint Base Andrews due to mechanical issue – VP Harris swapping jets. … Multiple sources, Three dead, five wounded in shooting at Florida graduation party. … Associated Press, Richard Robinson, head of Scholastic, Inc., who green-lighted U.S. publication of works by J.K. Rowling and Suzanne Collins, dies at age 84.