COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,362+2. Month ago: 3,220. Year ago: 654

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29-7. Month ago: 105. Year ago: 55

Total recovered – 3,261+9. Month ago: 3,050. Year ago: 580

Total number dead – 72. Month ago: 65 deaths. Year ago: 19 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.3, down from 9.32

Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.99, no change

Total positive PCR tests – 1,855

Total positive antigen tests – 1,766+2

Total negative PCR tests – 18,087+28

Total negative antigen tests – 11,834+16

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.0, up from 42.9

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.1, up from 10.0

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Sunday, October 17

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.

Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.

Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.

East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.

District-wide personnel – 1

Total: 1 staff, 3 students.

Current positively rate: 7.17 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 476

SAU total active cases – 2 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0

SAU current number in quarantine – 5-6

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 841

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8

Total recovered – 806

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.1, up from 35.0

Percent of population partially immunized – 5.4, up from 5.2

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,355+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26-5

Total recovered – 1,291+6

Total number dead – 38

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.6, up from 39.5

Percent of population partially immunized – 11.4, down from 11.7

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,388+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24-1

Total recovered – 3,281+1

Total number dead – 83

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.8, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.0, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,713+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 141-5

Total recovered – 5,435+9

Total number dead – 135

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.8, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, no change

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,123

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 69+2

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 34+5

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 19+2

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 21,558, up from 21,522 total cases. 398+1 deaths.

Webster – 6,519, up from 6,492 total cases. 146 deaths.

Claiborne – 2,000, up from 1,999 total cases. 63 deaths.

Union – 3,963, up from 3,954 total cases. 103 deaths.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you