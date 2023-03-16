Hazardous weather is possible across South Arkansas on Thursday night and Friday.
A strong thunderstorm was already moving into the region, impacting Little River, Hempstead, Sevier, Howard and Nevada counties with winds in excess of 40 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase this afternoon across Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana, ahead of an upper-level disturbance that will shift east along the Red River Valley of Southern Oklahoma and North Texas, and near a warm front that will lift north through the region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said isolated severe thunderstorms containing large hail will be possible this afternoon over these areas, with a line of showers and thunderstorms developing late this afternoon farther west over Southern Oklahoma and North Texas, along and just ahead of a strong cold front.
The severe weather threat will increase as this line of storms shift southeast into the region early this evening through the overnight hours tonight, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.
The severe weather threat will diminish late tonight across Deep East Texas and Northcentral Louisiana as the air mass begins to stabilize with the passage of the cold front.
Friday through Wednesday, temperatures are expected to fall to near or below freezing Saturday and Sunday nights across portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana, as colder and drier air continues to spill south into the region this weekend.
A freeze watch has been posted for Sevier, Howard, Little River, Hempstead, Nevada, Clark and Dallas counties in South Arkansas from late Friday through Saturday morning.
Temperatures as low as 32 degrees are possible.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden until further notice.
At 34.0 feet, overbank flooding closes many roads. Harmony Grove community has flood problems at this stage. Many low-lying roads are flooding with access to some residential areas by boat only.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the stage was 33.1 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. Flood stage is 26.0 feet.