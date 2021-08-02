Magnolia Municipal Airport received some unique visitors on Monday afternoon with the arrival of four aircraft that were used in the filming of the World War II epic, “Tora! Tora! Tora!”
Dr. David Rankin, chairman of the Magnolia Airport Commission, said the pilots were enroute from Oshkosh, WI to Houston when deteriorating flying weather prompted a decision to land in Magnolia. The aircraft were on hand for this past weekend's activities at the annual Experimental Aircraft Association's "Air Venture" in Oshkosh, which is one of the largest yearly events in civil aviation.
The aircraft resemble Japanese “Val” dive bombers and “Kate” torpedo and level bombers.
According to the IMBd website, which specializes in motion picture trivia, the “Japanese” aircraft used in the film were actually highly modified versions of American aircraft, since real Japanese warplanes of the era were not available in the late 1960s when the film (released in 1970) was made.
The “Val” bombers used in the film were modified American-made BT-13 trainers. The “Kates” in the film were AT-6 trainers at the front and along the wings, with BT-13 tails.