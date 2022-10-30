Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378
Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,258
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,448
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,417
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,595
Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,541
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,464
Total Active Cases: 11, down two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,334
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,833
Total Active Cases: 21, up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,614
Total Deaths: 196, up one since Friday. Last previous death recorded October 26.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:
959,579
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 283
Recovered cases: 943,843
Deaths 12,488, up 36 since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 117
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU 23
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7