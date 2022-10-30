COVID

Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378

Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,258

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,448

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,417

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,595

Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,541

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,464

Total Active Cases: 11, down two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,334

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,833

Total Active Cases: 21, up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,614

Total Deaths: 196, up one since Friday. Last previous death recorded October 26.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:

959,579

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 283

Recovered cases: 943,843

Deaths 12,488, up 36 since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 117

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU 23

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

