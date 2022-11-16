COVID

Active cases of COVID-19 were down slightly Tuesday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411

Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,296

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450

Total Active Cases: 0. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,419

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,618

Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,552

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,501

Total Active Cases: 18. Up two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,364

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,916

Total Active Cases: 26. Down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,692

Total Deaths: 196. Last recorded death October 29.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 964,227

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 398

Recovered cases: 948,568

Deaths: 12,526. Up one since Monday.

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 155

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 26

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 7

