Active cases of COVID-19 were down slightly Tuesday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There have been no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411
Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,296
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450
Total Active Cases: 0. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,419
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,618
Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,552
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,501
Total Active Cases: 18. Up two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,364
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,916
Total Active Cases: 26. Down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,692
Total Deaths: 196. Last recorded death October 29.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 964,227
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 398
Recovered cases: 948,568
Deaths: 12,526. Up one since Monday.
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 155
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 26
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 7