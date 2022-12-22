Forecasters say that the Magnolia area will experience its coldest night of the year tonight – one day into the official winter season.
Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are presently under simultaneous warnings for a hard freeze, and advisories for wind chill, wind and winter weather.
The major weather threat will be extreme cold, with no accumulation of frozen precipitation expected.
A hard freeze warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday. Sub-freezing temperatures from the lower single digits to the lower teens are expected.
Perhaps equally dangerous will be the wind advisory. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are expected through 6 a.m. Friday. The high winds pose the threat of downed trees and utility lines, which could knock out electrical service to many communities across the region.
A surge of very cold Arctic air will be arriving Thursday afternoon, with a slight chance of light rain and light wintry precipitation for portions of the region.
The primary concern will be the windy conditions and the duration of this very cold air mass. Temperatures Thursday night will fall into the single digits and lower teens. With winds gusting over 30 mph, wind chill values will fall below zero areawide.
For the winter weather advisory, a flash freeze is expected with wet roads becoming icy. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will result in a wind chill of 10 below zero.
Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could significantly impact travel. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Winds will diminish throughout the day on Friday, but temperatures will remain below freezing all day, with lows Friday night falling into the teens. Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will only climb into the lower and mid-30s, with the entire area finally climbing
above freezing by Christmas afternoon. This warming trend will continue into next week, with near normal temperatures returning by Wednesday.