Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said.
Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male of average build and being 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
“We haven’t heard anything, and we haven’t found anything,” said Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Leroy Martin. “We have taken some clothes and submitted them to the Arkansas Crime lab so everything will be on file.”
Specifically, one of Tompkins shoes and a pair of his cargo shorts have been submitted to the crime lab so that if something else is found there will be a way to compare to see if it matches and belongs to him, Martin said.
Christian Tompkins, Chad Tompkins’ sister, said the family has been hopeful to hear something about where her brother could be, and that they still have hope. She said even anonymous tips would be welcome.
She said she would do anything to be able to hug her brother again.
“I miss him so much,” she said. “If they have any information, we would just like to know something.”
Martin said Chad Tompkins was last reported to have been seen walking naked down County Road 23 near his home and had laid his clothing down the drive.
There were reports he had been seen at the Emerson Food Mart, but that could not be confirmed, the detective said.
“I don’t know if he jumped into a vehicle, things are a little spotty,”
Martin said. “I know he had little problems here and there but the only thing I can confirm is what has been reported. I’ve been knowing Chad a long time. I can’t say exactly what happened because everything is kind of sketchy.”
Reports of him being at two places at one time don’t add up, the detective said.
“He’s been a family friend for a long time,” he said. “I know his father, his mother, his brother, and his sister. But he could be anywhere.”
Martin said there was a case of a Columbia County individual who went missing in 2001 but identified in 2012 through the crime lab. The skeletal remains were found in New Mexico, he said.
Last year at the time of her brother’s disappearance, Christina Tompkins said her brother has disabilities, but is a good person who is kind.
“He’s a kind gentle soul, he wouldn’t hurt anyone. He would give you the shirt off his back if he thought that would help you,” Christina Tompkins said.
She said he had a head injury at a well site in March 2018 and was not able to work.
“He seemed to get worse that summer and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder,” she said.
She said her brother had wandered off in 2017 to Magnolia and was gone for two days.
Chad Tompkins loved to fish and grew up on Highway 344 in Magnolia. He was a 1992 graduate of Magnolia High School, she said. He also loved playing with his nieces and nephews as he was a very loving uncle.
To report anything relevant to this disappearance, call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 870-234-5331.