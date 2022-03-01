After the recent denial of an Arkansas Parks and Tourism grant that could have funded half the costs associated with the construction of a splash pad project in East Side Park, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann on Monday formally requested permission from the Magnolia City Council to move forward with the project using only local funding.
“I’m here tonight to ask this council to approve us to go this project alone,” he said.
The city leader in November appeared before the Arkansas Parks and Tours in Little Rock in hopes of securing $250,000 in outdoor recreation match grant dollars to help fund the project, but, for the second time in three years, Magnolia was denied. The mayor noted Monday that the only grant awarded in the southern portion of the state was in Pike County.
“That’s north of the interstate,” he said. “I guess they don’t know where South Arkansas is.”
The city also attempted to secure the same grant in summer 2018 for a splash pad project but was denied.
With no more options left from outside grant monies, funding the project now falls to the local government.
But the city is not taking on the task all by itself. The Magnolia A&P Commission, which is funded via local hotel tax revenues, this week pledged to issue three installments of $50,000 over the next three years to help complete the project. With $150,000 secured, the city would be on the hook for approximately $450,000, according to the mayor.
“I think in today’s times, we’re going to spend $600,000 with everything through the roof like it is,” Vann added.
On Monday, the Magnolia City Council unanimously approved the mayor’s request to explore park options and move ahead using local revenues. The project can now go forward with planning and bids are expected to be going out soon. The mayor said that once he receives bids, he will come back to the council for approval to move into the construction phase.
The city has been working on this iteration of the splash pad project since July 2021, when the mayor first announced his intentions to pursue the state parks and tourism grant. As opposed to the 2018 project, the city now has plenty of funds on hand to complete the project, without needing to borrow anything.
“We could do this on our own and not have to owe any money,” the mayor added.
The location of the splash pad is still expected to be at the current site of the softball field in East Side Park. The site, according to the mayor, is the best fit for location and drainage. A skate park has also been discussed at the current site of the sand volleyball court, located just across from the softball field. To accommodate any lost softball facilities, the mayor said Monday that Magnolia's Stadium Street public field complex will be examined for renovations.
Both proposed locations for the splash pad and the skate park sit at the apex of a large hill on the east end of East Side Park. The mayor also noted Monday that a dog park is also potentially in play at the southeast corner of the park, near East Side School’s playground.
Much of the demolition work can be completed by the city’s own workforce, according to the mayor.
“This will provide some entertainment to our community,” said Vann. “… I just see it as a good option for us.”
The mayor also stated that he expects many other surrounding communities, including Claiborne and Webster parishes in Louisiana, to use the “state-of-the-art” splash pad, once completed.
“This is going to be free of charge to use,” he noted. “It’s something that we can maintain for years to come. Financially, it won’t be a big strain on the budget as the old pool had gotten to be.”
The project is expected to be finished by summer 2023, according to Vann.