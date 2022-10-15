COVID-19

COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Columbia and Nevada counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,328

Total Active Cases: 18, up three since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,209

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,445

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,412

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,585

Total Active Cases: 1, up two since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,529

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,412

Total Active Cases: 24, no change since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,269

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,788

Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,561

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,518

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 310

Recovered cases: 939,850

Deaths: 12,359, up 12 since Thursday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 147

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 20

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

