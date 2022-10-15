COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Columbia and Nevada counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,328
Total Active Cases: 18, up three since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,209
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,445
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,412
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,585
Total Active Cases: 1, up two since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,529
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,412
Total Active Cases: 24, no change since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,269
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,788
Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,561
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,518
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 310
Recovered cases: 939,850
Deaths: 12,359, up 12 since Thursday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 147
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 20
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7