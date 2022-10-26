The number of active COVID-19 cases in five South Arkansas counties remain the same or fell slightly on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355
Total Active Cases: 14, no change since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,239
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,416
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,592
Total Active Cases: 8, down two since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,538
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,460
Total Active Cases: 16, no change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,325
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,819
Total Active Cases: 17, down four since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,607
Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 958,370
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 319
Recovered cases: 942,688
Deaths: 12,439, up 13 since Monday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 135
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 27
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9