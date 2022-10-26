COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in five South Arkansas counties remain the same or fell slightly on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355

Total Active Cases: 14, no change since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,239

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,416

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,592

Total Active Cases: 8, down two since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,538

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,460

Total Active Cases: 16, no change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,325

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,819

Total Active Cases: 17, down four since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,607

Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 958,370

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 319

Recovered cases: 942,688

Deaths: 12,439, up 13 since Monday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 135

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 27

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9

