Isolated to widely scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will be possible today across far Northeast Louisiana and portions of South Central Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said activity should dissipate in coverage and intensity overnight tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are not likely through tonight.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 0.79 inches of rain since September 1. The year-to-date rainfall total is 45.1 inches.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday through Saturday evening across portions of Southwest Arkansas and Northern Louisiana. This activity may produce strong wind gusts during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Other than isolated thunderstorms across portions of the region on Sunday, the upcoming work week looks dry with no thunderstorm activity expected.