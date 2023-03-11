COVID-19

Nevada County recorded its 47th death of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday – its first since October 9, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Overall, the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped Friday in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,794

Total Active Cases: 15. Down eight since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,674

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,509

Total Active Cases: 3. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,475

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,770

Total Active Cases: 5. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,718

Total Deaths: 47. Up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,777

Total Active Cases: 11. Down three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,640

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,294

Total Active Cases: 21. Down five since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,067

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,200

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 317

Recovered cases: 991,182

Deaths: 13,027. Up 12 since Wednesday.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.84%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%

Total Positive Tests: 7042

PCR Positives: 3356

Antigen Positives: 3686

Total Negative Tests: 51802

PCR Negatives: 24994

Antigen Negatives: 26808

Total Tests: 58844

Private Lab Tests: 53754

Public Lab Tests: 4843

