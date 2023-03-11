Nevada County recorded its 47th death of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday – its first since October 9, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Overall, the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped Friday in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,794
Total Active Cases: 15. Down eight since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,674
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,509
Total Active Cases: 3. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,475
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,770
Total Active Cases: 5. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,718
Total Deaths: 47. Up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,777
Total Active Cases: 11. Down three since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,640
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,294
Total Active Cases: 21. Down five since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,067
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,200
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 317
Recovered cases: 991,182
Deaths: 13,027. Up 12 since Wednesday.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.84%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%
Total Positive Tests: 7042
PCR Positives: 3356
Antigen Positives: 3686
Total Negative Tests: 51802
PCR Negatives: 24994
Antigen Negatives: 26808
Total Tests: 58844
Private Lab Tests: 53754
Public Lab Tests: 4843