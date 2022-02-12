Some snow may mix with the light rain on Saturday across portions of western into central and southeast Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock said temperatures near the surface should remain above freezing with little no accumulations expected at this time.
The area of potential snow is generally north of a line from De Queen to Monticello, and south of a line from Mena to Brinkley. The area includes Hot Springs, Little Rock and Pine Bluff.
A powerful storm system will approach Arkansas from the Southern Plains late Wednesday night into Thursday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible on Thursday along and ahead of an advancing cold front. All modes of severe weather will be possible.