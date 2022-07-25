Creation of an entertainment district, and more discussion about electric scooters and mobile food vendors, are on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council.
The council meets at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chamber in the Police-Fire Building off North Pine Street.
The City Council heard last month a proposal from Bird Rides, Inc., to partner with the city to provide electric scooters for rent. Councilmen took the proposal under advisement for study. CLICK HERE to see an article about last month’s discussion.
The council will also revisit a resolution amending the city’s regulations for the operation of mobile food vendors. CLICK HERE to see a recent news article on the matter.
Ellie Baker, the City of Magnolia’s economic development director, will discuss the possible creation of an entertainment district in the city.
In Arkansas, entertainment districts are contiguous areas located in a part of a city that are commercially zoned, and contain restaurants, taprooms, taverns, entertainment establishments, hospitality establishments, music venues, theaters and similar businesses.
A city that creates a designated entertainment district under this section shall set by ordinance reasonable standards for the regulation of alcohol possession within the boundaries of the designated entertainment district.
CLICK HERE for more information about entertainment districts in Arkansas.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to grant MK Distributors acreage in the Harvey Couch Business Park, and an appointment and re-appointments of the Magnolia Housing Authority.