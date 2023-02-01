The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast.
The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not the forecast for up to one-quarter-inch of ice. magnoliareporter.com recorded 0.42 inches of rain which when added to January’s total rainfall, starts the first day of February off with a respectable 12.25 inches of total rainfall since January 1.
Wednesday’s new winter storm warning forecasts significant icing. Additional ice accumulations from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning.
Bridges and overpasses could become slick resulting in travel impacts, especially into the evening and overnight hours.
Power outages and tree damage are also possible due to the ice.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the website iDriveArkansas.com reported that South Arkansas roadways were clear. Travelers going north of a Malvern-Star City line can expect some frozen precipitation. Most wintry precipitation in Arkansas is in the northeastern third of the state.
Travelers heading west into Texas may expect patches of snow and ice west of a Clarksville-Palestine line.
A flood watch is also in effect for the Magnolia area through Thursday afternoon.
Heavy rain will continue developing through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning.
Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
A flood warning remains in effect for the Dorcheat Bayou at Springhill, LA. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the stage was 14.9 feet. The bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet Friday morning.
Flood stage is 11.0 feet.