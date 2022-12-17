Bitterly cold weather will arrive in South Arkansas next week – on Friday, the high temperature isn’t expected to get above freezing.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts overnight lows at or below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. Temperatures for the coming week will top out at about 51 on Sunday before the arrival of cloudy conditions on Sunday night.
There’s a chance of rain showers and sleet before 9 a.m. Monday, then rain showers are likely into Monday night. Monday’s overnight low will be around 36.
Starting Tuesday, temperatures will plummet from a daytime highs near 50.
The weather service predicts a 20 percent chance of precipitation on Wednesday night, which may come in the form of rain and snow.
Thursday’s daytime high will be near 44, but the overnight low is expected to be around 12 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 28.