COVID

The Arkansas Department of Health now updates COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Tuesdays instead of daily.

The figures below reflect changes since our last report on March 23.

magnoliareporter.com apologies for the incomplete nature of this report. The state’s new COVID-19 dashboard is clunky to navigate. We will fill in more information in future reports.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

2023 Cumulative Cases: 314

Total Deaths: 106.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

2023 Cumulative Cases: 37

Total Deaths: 31.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

2023 Cumulative Cases: 80

Total Deaths: 48.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

2023 Cumulative Cases: 161

Total Deaths: 127. .

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

2023 Cumulative Cases: 285

Total Deaths: 211.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

2023 COVID-19 reported cases: 24,014

Number of new cases reported in the last 7 days: 918

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations in last 7 days: 47

2023 COVID-19 related deaths: 269

COVID-19 related deaths in last 7 days: 20

Total deaths: 13,074

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,166

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

Testing Data for Columbia County, tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.82%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.07%

Total Positive Tests: 7044

PCR Positives: 3357

Antigen Positives: 3687

Total Negative Tests: 51892

PCR Negatives: 25035

Antigen Negatives: 26857

Total Tests: 58936

Private Lab Tests: 53847

Public Lab Tests: 4843

