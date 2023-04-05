The Arkansas Department of Health now updates COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Tuesdays instead of daily.
The figures below reflect changes since our last report on March 23.
magnoliareporter.com apologies for the incomplete nature of this report. The state’s new COVID-19 dashboard is clunky to navigate. We will fill in more information in future reports.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
2023 Cumulative Cases: 314
Total Deaths: 106.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
2023 Cumulative Cases: 37
Total Deaths: 31.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
2023 Cumulative Cases: 80
Total Deaths: 48.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
2023 Cumulative Cases: 161
Total Deaths: 127. .
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
2023 Cumulative Cases: 285
Total Deaths: 211.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
2023 COVID-19 reported cases: 24,014
Number of new cases reported in the last 7 days: 918
New COVID-19 related hospitalizations in last 7 days: 47
2023 COVID-19 related deaths: 269
COVID-19 related deaths in last 7 days: 20
Total deaths: 13,074
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,166
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%
Testing Data for Columbia County, tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.82%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.07%
Total Positive Tests: 7044
PCR Positives: 3357
Antigen Positives: 3687
Total Negative Tests: 51892
PCR Negatives: 25035
Antigen Negatives: 26857
Total Tests: 58936
Private Lab Tests: 53847
Public Lab Tests: 4843