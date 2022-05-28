Four South Arkansas communities were among 37 Arkansas cities and counties recently awarded Arkansas Economic Development Commission Rural Services Division grants.
A total of $863,010.61 was distributed through two grant programs.
A total of $472,420.00 was awarded to seven cities and counties under the Rural Services Block Grant Program. Among communities receiving the grants:
City of Lewisville -- $74,295
Nevada County (Oak Grove community) -- $75,000
The money can be used to fund new construction or renovation of community centers, fire stations, or multi-purpose buildings, as well as the purchase of fire trucks (pumper, tanker, brush, or certain service trucks). Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas with low to moderate incomes of 51 percent or higher are eligible for up to $75,000 in funds under the program with a 10 percent match.
A total of $390,590.61 was awarded to 30 cities and counties under the Rural Community Grant Program. Among communities receiving grants:
City of Hampton, $15,000
Town of Willisville, $11,350
The grants may be used to fund projects such as baseball fields, community parks, walking trails, community center, fire stations, fire trucks, and other fire protection-related equipment. Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under the program.
AEDC Deputy Director Clint O’Neal and Director of Rural Services Becca Caldwell presented the grants to the recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit, held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.