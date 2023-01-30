COVID-19

COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia County, up by one in Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707

Total Active Cases: 36. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,566

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,492

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,458

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,743

Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,677

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,718

Total Active Cases: 37. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,557

Total Deaths: 124. Last deaths recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,169

Total Active Cases: 63. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,900

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,266

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 113, down 181 since Saturday.

Recovered cases: 979,106

Deaths: 12,842. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 220. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 56. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17. No change since Saturday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you