COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia County, up by one in Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707
Total Active Cases: 36. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,566
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,492
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,458
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,743
Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,677
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,718
Total Active Cases: 37. Up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,557
Total Deaths: 124. Last deaths recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,169
Total Active Cases: 63. Up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,900
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,266
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 113, down 181 since Saturday.
Recovered cases: 979,106
Deaths: 12,842. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 220. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 56. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17. No change since Saturday.