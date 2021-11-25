Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be ongoing and The cold front will sweep into Arkansas and Louisiana during the afternoon hours, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
A few storms may become strong with gusty winds to 40 mph, but severe weather is not expected for the Four State area. The rainfall will begin to ease up behind the front and come to an end overnight.
Friday will become sunny, but remain chilly and with more frosty mornings to come. Several residents of the region will see subfreezing temperatures perhaps for the first time this season. However, no other hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Daily highs into the weekend will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with overnight lows near 30.