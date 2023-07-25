Magnolia’s city government has determined that a petition seeking an election that could overturn the creation of a downtown entertainment district failed to meet legal requirements.
However, due to a mix-up in the publication of a legal notice, it appears that opponents of the district may get a chance to say why they believe their petition drive is valid.
The Magnolia City Council approved in May the creation of an entertainment district on a 5-3 vote. The city ordinance would create a specified area around the Magnolia Square where the public could consume alcoholic beverages outdoors during limited times on Fridays and Saturdays.
City Clerk Candy Meeler told the City Council on Monday that it was her conclusion that the petition is not valid for several reasons.
She acknowledged that the petition was filed in a timely manner. It contained 454 signatures of legal voters who live inside the city – 129 signatures more than the 325 legal signatures that were required.
The petition fell short in other requirements, Meeler said.
“I reviewed the form and the basic contents of the petition and its attachments. I observed that the document attached to the petition as a copy of the ordinance was not an actual copy of Ordinance 2023-3.
“The ordinance number was handwritten on the original ordinance but typed on the attachment. There were discrepancies in the text, the pages were different, no signatures, and the map was a black-and-white copy attached to the petition. It does not show the district boundaries as shown in the map attached to the original ordinance,” Meeler said.
The petition introduced apparent typographical errors into the text of the original ordinance. These changes affected the meaning of the text in some instances, Meeler said.
“In addition, I observed in my review of the petition that part of the petition concerning the ballot title does not seem to match the form provided in the statute, and does not follow the title of the ordinance.
“My understanding from the city attorney is that these issues, particularly the failure to attach an accurate copy of the Ordinance 2023-3, are material defects and require that the petition be rejected as insufficient. Therefore, I am unable to certify the petition as sufficient,” Meeler said.
City Attorney Jennifer Jameson showed the council side-by-side comparisons of the ordinance it adopted, and the copy that petition organizers circulated.
She cited the fact that one page circulated by petitioners indicated that it was a draft copy of the ordinance, with revisions incorporated. “That was not on the first page of the ordinance,” she said.
Jameson said the petitioners’ map of the proposed entertainment district was in black-and-white. The original was in color.
“The main concern is that the black-and-white image does not appear to show the boundaries that are shaded in blue, or the map that is attached to the ordinance. That is central to the issue because the way the ordinance reads, the boundaries are depicted on the attached map,” Jameson said.
“The boundaries are very important. If you look at the black-and-white photograph, I don’t see the boundaries depicted. It could be construed that the entirely of what is depicted there is within the boundaries of the district, and that’s not accurate,” she said.
Law requires that the petition contain a full and correct copy of the ordinance, she said. Since the petition failed to do so, it calls the validity of all of the signatures into question.
The clearest way petition signers have to know that they’re reading a valid copy of the ordinance is to be presented with an actual copy of it.
“That’s not what we have here,” Jameson said.
Monday’s council meeting had been scheduled to include a public hearing about the sufficiency of the signatures on the hearing. However, due to a publication error, the required public notice for the hearing was published in Camden, but not in Magnolia.
A new hearing will have to be called to allow for public comment on the sufficiency of the signatures for the petition.
It wasn’t immediately clear what impact that hearing might have on the council moving forward with an election on the entertainment district ordinance.