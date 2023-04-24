The City of Magnolia’s effort to establish an entertainment district centered on the Magnolia Square comes before the City Council again today.
Council members will hear the second reading of the proposal, followed by what are expected to be several public comments.
The plan creates an area, roughly bounded by Jefferson, Calhoun, Jackson and Union streets surrounding the Magnolia Square, where people could consume alcoholic beverages outdoors. Service would be limited from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, and from noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Exceptions to those times could be made for special events, such as festivals.
People would have to get their beverages from businesses within the district licensed to serve alcohol, and they could legally consume the alcohol only within the boundaries of the district. Businesses would have to sell alcohol for outdoor consumption using specially-designed cups created by the city for the purpose.
The goal is to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages during festivals, special events at the new Square Park, and for people who want to drink adult beverages while walking from one venue to another near the square.
Other matters on the agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting at the City Council Chambers:
-- Presentation of Citizen’s Commendation Award – Andre McGraw.
-- Reappointment of Lana Beams to the Columbia County Equalization Board.
-- Council member David Sisson will provide an update about the Magnolia Boys and Girls Club.
-- Council member James Jefferson will provide an update on community service work.
-- Discussion of a proposal to amend the number of mobile food vendors allowed in Magnolia.
-- Discussion of amending the city’s ordinance regarding trash burning.
-- Approval of a new police vehicle.