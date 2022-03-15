Rain remains in Magnolia’s forecast through the week.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said an upper low remains overhead today and will continue to produce showers over the heart of the Ark-La-Tex, especially between Interstate 30 and Interstate 20, and mainly to the east of Interstate 49.
Afternoon heating will allow for pop-up showers just about anywhere in the region with an isolated thunderstorm possible during the mid to late afternoon, to the east of a line from Natchitoches to Ruston and El Dorado.
No other hazardous weather is expected.
Thunderstorms will return late on Thursday and early Friday morning.
With the cold front moving across the region, a few strong storms may be possible.
The next big spring severe weather threat looks to take place on Monday into Tuesday of next week.