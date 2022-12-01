COVID-19 cases were up by six in Ouachita County, and by one in Columbia and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,437
Total Active Cases: 17. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,316
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,457
Total Active Cases: 1. Down one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,425
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,642
Total Active Cases: 19. Down one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,577
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,534
Total Active Cases: 23. Up six since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,392
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,941
Total Active Cases: 21. Up one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,720
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 968,871
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 641
Recovered cases: 952,148
Deaths: 12,564. Up seven since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 206
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on Ventilators: 17
CLICK HERE to see more Magnolia and Columbia County news.