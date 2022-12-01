COVID

COVID-19 cases were up by six in Ouachita County, and by one in Columbia and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,437

Total Active Cases: 17. Up two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,316

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,457

Total Active Cases: 1. Down one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,425

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,642

Total Active Cases: 19. Down one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,577

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,534

Total Active Cases: 23. Up six since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,392

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,941

Total Active Cases: 21. Up one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,720

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 968,871

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 641

Recovered cases: 952,148

Deaths: 12,564. Up seven since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 206

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on Ventilators: 17

