New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558

Total Active Cases: 50. Down five since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,404

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,443

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,706

Total Active Cases: 20. Down four since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,640

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,634

Total Active Cases: 33. Down three since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,480

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,042

Total Active Cases: 15. Down three since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,823

Total Deaths: 202. No change since Monday.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 986,287

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours:

342. Up 144 since Monday.

Recovered cases: 967,375

Deaths: 12,695. No change since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 441. Up 60 since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 61. Up six since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16. Up four since Monday.

