New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558
Total Active Cases: 50. Down five since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,404
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,443
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,706
Total Active Cases: 20. Down four since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,640
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,634
Total Active Cases: 33. Down three since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,480
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,042
Total Active Cases: 15. Down three since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,823
Total Deaths: 202. No change since Monday.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 986,287
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours:
342. Up 144 since Monday.
Recovered cases: 967,375
Deaths: 12,695. No change since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 441. Up 60 since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 61. Up six since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16. Up four since Monday.