Magnolia native Brad Lann has been promoted by the Arkansas State Police Commission to the rank of captain.
The recommendation for promotion was presented to the commissioners for their consideration and action by Col. Bill Bryant, state police director.
Lann, 37, of Faulkner County is a 15-year veteran of the department and has most recently been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Administrative and Command Offices headquartered at Little Rock where he will remain assigned.
He is the son of former Magnolia residents Randy and Cindy Lann.