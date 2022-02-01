Columbia County Judge Denny Foster has announced its candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for Columbia County Sheriff in the 2022 election.
Foster cannot run for election as County Judge since he was appointed to the position following the death of Larry Atkinson.
Foster also previously served as County Sheriff, having been appointed following the death of Calvin Knighton.
“I have been encouraged by many leaders, business owners, and residents of Columbia County to seek the office of Columbia County Sheriff. My career in law enforcement has spanned over 18 years at the county and state levels. I have a deep sense of pride for Columbia County and wish to see the growth that we have continue,” Foster said.
“As your sheriff, I will lead with dignity, respect, and pride. The safety of our community will be top priority, but the unity of our leaders in the community is vital to that success. I will strive to have strong, relationships with other departments in our county, our state, and across the nation. We will be a law enforcement branch that works united as one for the citizens we serve.”
Foster is the husband of Dee Dee Lewis Foster and they are both lifelong residents of Columbia County. They attend Ebenezer Methodist Church.