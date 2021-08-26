CIty Hall

The Magnolia City Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Police-Fire Building.

Several action items are on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council.

Prior to the council meeting, a hearing will be held pertaining to an Arkansas Economic Development Commission grant for the City of Magnolia.

The regular meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Police-Fire Building.

Street Department supervisor Jerry Lewis will present a report.

Ellie Baker, Economic Development director, will present a resolution.

Resolutions will be presented for the condemnation of four pieces of property: 1514 Blackberry, 616 Smith, 418 S. Pine and 1138 Hazel Circle.

A city ordinance amending late fees on water billing will also be presented.

