Several action items are on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council.
Prior to the council meeting, a hearing will be held pertaining to an Arkansas Economic Development Commission grant for the City of Magnolia.
The regular meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Police-Fire Building.
Street Department supervisor Jerry Lewis will present a report.
Ellie Baker, Economic Development director, will present a resolution.
Resolutions will be presented for the condemnation of four pieces of property: 1514 Blackberry, 616 Smith, 418 S. Pine and 1138 Hazel Circle.
A city ordinance amending late fees on water billing will also be presented.