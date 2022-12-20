COVID

COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose sharply on Tuesday to a total of 44, which leads the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 virus deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,505

Total Active Cases: 44. Up nine since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,357

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,471

Total Active Cases: 5. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,435

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,678

Total Active Cases: 28. Up three since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,604

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,595

Total Active Cases: 31. Down three since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,444

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,015

Total Active Cases: 39. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,773

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 979,282

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 781

Recovered cases: 960,098

Deaths: 12,667. Up four since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 295

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

