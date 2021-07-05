COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,426+13

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29+8

Total recovered – 2,340+5

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.3, up from 29.2

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 563+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1

Total recovered – 548+2

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23,8, up from 23.7

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 894+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-4

Total recovered – 860+5

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,470+18

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+6

Total recovered – 2,359+11

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.2, up from 38.0

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,136+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-1

Total recovered – 4,003+4

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from 26.0

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you