COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,426+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29+8
Total recovered – 2,340+5
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.3, up from 29.2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 563+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1
Total recovered – 548+2
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23,8, up from 23.7
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 894+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-4
Total recovered – 860+5
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,470+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 46+6
Total recovered – 2,359+11
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.2, up from 38.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,136+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-1
Total recovered – 4,003+4
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from 26.0