Columbia County political party primary and school board results, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Complete but unofficial returns.
Republican Party Primary
Arkansas State Senate District 3 (Columbia County votes only)
Alderman Steve Crowell, 1,658
Sen. Charles Beckham, 1,172
Columbia County Judge
Doug Fields, 1,548
Glenn Delaney, 1,315
Fields is unopposed in the November General Election
Columbia County Assessor
Shannon Hair, 1,097
Allison Hoffmann Fitzgerald,1,026
Devona Powell, 691
Hair and Fitzgerald will be in a runoff on June 21
Columbia County Assessor
Selena Belt Blair, 1,612
Whitney Peterson, 1,228
Blair will be unopposed for re-election in the November General Election
Justice of the Peace District 2
Sam Sharp, 159
Mark Fullenwider, 154
Sharp will be unopposed in the November General Election
Justice of the Peace District 6
Shaun Dodson, 204
Steve R. Lee, 134
Dodson will be unopposed in the November General Election
Justice of the Peace District 11
Mike Loe, 270
Lesley Thompson, 109
Loe will be unopposed in the November General Election
Democratic Party Primary
There were no contested races in the Columbia County Democratic Party Primary
School District Elections
Magnolia School Board Zone 1
Jason Ray, 352
Shelcia Mixon, 89
Tristan Jermany, 62
Magnolia School District Zone 3
Mike Waters, 464
Shermar Easter, 236
Magnolia School District Zone 4
Steven R. Souter, 449
Brent Walker, 318
Magnolia School Board Zone 5
Emily Jester, 181
Lynnetta Flanigan Roberts, 170
Magnolia School District Property Tax Millage Renewal
For, 1,462
Against, 1,425
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School Board Zone 6
Amber Kyle Mayfield, 126
Dickey Herring, 37
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School Board Zone 7
Shawn P. Dooly, 81
Diane Robinson, 42
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District Property Tax Millage Renewal
For, 351
Against, 203