Columbia County

Columbia County election results.

Columbia County political party primary and school board results, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Complete but unofficial returns.

Republican Party Primary

Arkansas State Senate District 3 (Columbia County votes only)

Alderman Steve Crowell, 1,658

Sen. Charles Beckham, 1,172

Columbia County Judge

Doug Fields, 1,548

Glenn Delaney, 1,315

Fields is unopposed in the November General Election

Columbia County Assessor

Shannon Hair, 1,097

Allison Hoffmann Fitzgerald,1,026

Devona Powell, 691

Hair and Fitzgerald will be in a runoff on June 21

Columbia County Assessor

Selena Belt Blair, 1,612

Whitney Peterson, 1,228

Blair will be unopposed for re-election in the November General Election

Justice of the Peace District 2

Sam Sharp, 159

Mark Fullenwider, 154

Sharp will be unopposed in the November General Election

Justice of the Peace District 6

Shaun Dodson, 204

Steve R. Lee, 134

Dodson will be unopposed in the November General Election

Justice of the Peace District 11

Mike Loe, 270

Lesley Thompson, 109

Loe will be unopposed in the November General Election

Democratic Party Primary

There were no contested races in the Columbia County Democratic Party Primary

School District Elections

Magnolia School Board Zone 1

Jason Ray, 352

Shelcia Mixon, 89

Tristan Jermany, 62

Magnolia School District Zone 3

Mike Waters, 464

Shermar Easter, 236

Magnolia School District Zone 4

Steven R. Souter, 449

Brent Walker, 318

Magnolia School Board Zone 5

Emily Jester, 181

Lynnetta Flanigan Roberts, 170

Magnolia School District Property Tax Millage Renewal

For, 1,462

Against, 1,425

Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School Board Zone 6

Amber Kyle Mayfield, 126

Dickey Herring, 37

Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School Board Zone 7

Shawn P. Dooly, 81

Diane Robinson, 42

Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District Property Tax Millage Renewal

For, 351

Against, 203

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

2
0
0
2
0

Recommended for you