COVID-19 cases in Columbia County have risen by five since Friday, and by a total of 13 since Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,729

Total Active Cases: 44. Up five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,580

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,497

Total Active Cases: 6. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,460

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,747

Total Active Cases: 13. Down two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,688

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,733

Total Active Cases: 28. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,580

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,190

Total Active Cases: 49. Up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,935

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,790

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 341. Down seven since Friday.

Recovered cases: 981,225

Deaths: 12,891. Up seven since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 212. No change since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. No change since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. No change since Friday.

