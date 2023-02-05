COVID-19 cases in Columbia County have risen by five since Friday, and by a total of 13 since Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,729
Total Active Cases: 44. Up five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,580
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,497
Total Active Cases: 6. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,460
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,747
Total Active Cases: 13. Down two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,688
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,733
Total Active Cases: 28. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,580
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,190
Total Active Cases: 49. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,935
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,790
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 341. Down seven since Friday.
Recovered cases: 981,225
Deaths: 12,891. Up seven since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 212. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. No change since Friday.