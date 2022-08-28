A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 1, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows:
9 a.m.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Jacob Nix, kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battering second degree.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Kakeithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary, aggravated assault.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Tanisha Shundrail Mallory, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Lavert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, breaking or entering, aggravated assault on family/household member, driving while intoxicated first offense, fleeing (on foot), refusal to submit to chemical test.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Kesha Nicole Frazier, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Sean Damian Quenga, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Cassandra N. Atkinson, forgery first degree, computer fraud, theft of property over $25,000.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Deuntae Easter, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearm by certain persons, revocation.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
11 a.m.
Marcus Alan Morris, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Kevin Lamont Ephriam, DWI fifth offense, DWI fifth or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license.
Joni Alexandriam Boothe, battery second degree, resisting arrest.
Kimbell Vester Ivy Jr., battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
Mevin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvin James Carter, residential burglary, domestic battering second degree.
1:30 p.m.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), forgery second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Demontez Lavontayt Ellison, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property over $1,000.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Kymrick Rayshaud Otunba, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Brandy Lashon Harden, domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender.
William J. Nelson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Pierre Antonio Robinson, aggravated robbery, battery first degree.
Halie Danielle Evans, forgery second degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Juan Ramos, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:30 p.m.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Glenda S. Lawson, endangering welfare incompetent first degree, DWI second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices, driving with suspended license, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, no child safety restraint.
Christopher Lee Joyce, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Briggs, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Donald Paul Thomas, terroristic threatening first degree, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, driving left of center.
Leeroy M. Livingston Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process; 2 counts HO, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Andre Lavell Ellison, battery second degree.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Matthew Shawn West, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process; habitual offender, failure to appear.
Lucinda Gail Conklin, forgery first degree, theft by receiving over $5,000, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing on foot.
Gloria Samantha Beasley, 2 counts failure to appear.
3:30 p.m.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot, revocation of SIS.
Justice Sema Scarber, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, failure to appear.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Farris Johnson Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, HO.
Jerry Dale Jones, failure to appear, revocation of SIS.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Otha Ray Wheeler, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy May, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Deangelo Markese Williams, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Antonio Montel Weaver, 3 counts theft of property over $5,000, 2 counts breaking or entering, 3 counts habitual offender, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree.
Keaundra Denise Beal, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Brandon Rashad Tucker, battery second degree, fleeing on foot, resisting arrest.
Billie Parker, probation revocation.