Mother Nature is sending the Four State region a message for the Christmas weekend: Chill out.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a hard freeze warning and wind chill watch for the region.
A surge of very cold Arctic air will be arriving late on Thursday afternoon, with a slight chance of light wintry precipitation for
portions of the region. However, no accumulations or impacts are expected at this time.
The primary concern will be the windy conditions and the duration of the very cold air mass. Temperatures on Thursday night will fall into the single digits and lower teens.
With winds gusting over 30 mph, wind chill values will fall below zero areawide. Winds will diminish throughout the day on Friday, but temperatures will remain below freezing all day, with lows Friday night falling into the teens.
Expect near freezing afternoon temperatures on Saturday, with the entire area finally climbing above freezing by Christmas afternoon.
The hard freeze warning is for sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees. In addition, wind chill values below 0 degrees will be possible.
The warning includes portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The wind chill watch means dangerously cold wind chills are likely. Wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero may be possible.
The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.