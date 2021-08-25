COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,906+23. Month ago: 2,524. Year ago: 284
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 162+7. Month ago: 53. Year ago: 34.
Total recovered – 2,684+16. Month ago: 2,413. Year ago: 237.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 13 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.19, up from 9.17
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.66, up from 13.62
Total positive PCR tests – 1,636, up from 1,630
Total positive antigen tests – 1,504, up from 1,487
Total negative PCR tests – 16,171, up from 16,154
Total negative antigen tests – 9,504, up from 9,432
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.3, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.6, down from 12.7
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Tuesday, August 24
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0-1 staff. 5+2 students.
Freshman Academy – 0-1 staff. 0-1 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 8+1 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 5+2 students.
East Side Elementary – 0-1 staff. 1 student.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 3+3 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
Total: 3-1 staff, 23+7 students.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 396+8
SAU total active cases – 28+8 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 5+3
SAU current number in quarantine – 60+23
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 710+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44+3
Total recovered – 655+4
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.7, up from 27.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.6, down from 8.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,078+14
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59+9
Total recovered – 990+4
Total number dead – 29+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.7, up from 29.5
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.5, up from 14.2
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,009+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 102-4
Total recovered – 2,839+10
Total number dead – 68+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.1, up from 45.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.2, down from 11.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,737+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 151-13
Total recovered – 4,466+26
Total number dead – 118
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.7, up from 31.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.7, down from 10.0
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,112
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 220-7
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 84+4
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 53-4
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 18,759, up from 18,411. 339+7 deaths.
Webster – 5,577, up from 5,384 total cases. 123+3 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,768, up from 1,740 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,302, up from 3,247 total cases. 90+1 deaths.