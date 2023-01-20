COVID

COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday, but dropped in Columbia and Lafayette counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,667

Total Active Cases: 33. Down four since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,530

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 2. Down four since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,457

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,729

Total Active Cases: 15. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,668

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,694

Total Active Cases: 38. Up two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,534

Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,118

Total Active Cases: 39. Up five since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,875

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 993,143

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 398. Down 61 since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 975,547

Deaths: 12,774. Up eight since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 301. Up 12 since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 61. Up one since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 22. Down two since Wednesday.

