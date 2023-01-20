COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday, but dropped in Columbia and Lafayette counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,667
Total Active Cases: 33. Down four since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,530
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 2. Down four since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,457
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,729
Total Active Cases: 15. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,668
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,694
Total Active Cases: 38. Up two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,534
Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,118
Total Active Cases: 39. Up five since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,875
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 993,143
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 398. Down 61 since Wednesday.
Recovered cases: 975,547
Deaths: 12,774. Up eight since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 301. Up 12 since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 61. Up one since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 22. Down two since Wednesday.